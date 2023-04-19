Texas-born princess facing imminent eviction from Rome villa

Princess Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi, formerly known as Rita Carpenter, was still holding out at the Casino dell'Aurora on Wednesday night, awaiting what she expected to be the arrival of Carabinieri police in the morning. With her are her Ukrainain housekeeper Olga, and the housekeeper's daughter and two young grandchildren who fled Kyiv last year after Russia's invasion.

In January, Rome Judge Miriam Iappelli instructed Carabinieri police at the Via Veneto station to evict her, accusing the princess of having failed, among other things, to maintain the home in a “good state of conservation” after an exterior wall crumbled. With the warning time now up, the decree calls for police to evict anyone still living there, take possession of the property, change the locks and “dispose of or destroy” any furniture or documents left behind.