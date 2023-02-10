Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital

In November, Fetterman, 53, won the seat held by now-retired Republican Pat Toomey, spending the last five months of the campaign recovering from the stroke even as he waged a hard-fought contest against GOP nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman, who was Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, defeated the celebrity heart surgeon by 5 percentage points, flipping a seat that was key to Democrats holding the Senate majority. More than $300 million was spent during the campaign, making it the most expensive Senate race in 2022.

Fetterman is an outsized presence on Capitol Hill, standing 6-foot-8 with a clean-shaven head and a goatee, and is a rising star in progressive politics.

His campaign was temporarily derailed on May 13, just days before the Democratic primary, when he suffered a stroke that he said nearly killed him.

He underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to manage two heart conditions, atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy, and spent much of the summer recovering and off the campaign trail.

He refused to release his medical records or allow his doctors to answer reporters' questions, as Oz made an issue of whether his opponent was honest about the effects of the stroke and whether Fetterman was fit to serve. The Democrat insisted his doctors said he could have a full recovery.

The effects of the stroke were apparent in Fetterman's uneven performance during the fall campaign's only debate when he struggled to complete sentences and jumbled words.

On election night, he told cheering supporters he ran for “anyone that ever got knocked down that got back up.”