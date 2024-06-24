Testimony nears end for woman accused of killing her Boston officer boyfriend with SUV

Dr. Frank Sheridan, who worked previously as chief medical examiner for San Bernardino County in California, testified Monday that he would’ve expected more bruising if O'Keefe had been hit by a vehicle, based on his review of autopsy results.

He also said O’Keefe’s injuries could have been sustained in a fight, saying some of the injuries he saw were consistent with a physical altercation. And the marks on his arm, he testified, were consistent with being scratched and possibly bitten by an animal like a dog.

Read’s lawyers contend O’Keefe was brought outside after he was beaten up Albert's home and bitten by Albert’s dog. They used Sheridan’s testimony to reinforce their theory about the dog, despite a lack of canine DNA evidence, and to suggest that the injuries don’t line up with being struck by Read’s Lexus SUV.

Sheridan was among the final three witnesses to testify. Another defense witness testified about extensive independent testing that suggested the SUV’s damage was inconsistent with the prosecutor’s version of events.

Read’s lawyers argued that investigators focused on Read because she was a “convenient outsider” who saved them from having to consider other suspects, including Albert and other law enforcement officers who were at the party.

Prosecutors spent most of the two-month trial methodically presenting evidence from the scene. The defense called only a handful of witnesses over two days, but used its time in cross-examining prosecution witnesses to raise questions about the investigation, including conflicts of interest and sloppy police work. The defense was echoed by complaints from a chorus of supporters that often camp outside the courthouse.

Rita Lombardi, a Canton resident who said she’s part of the “sidewalk jury” and has never missed a day of the trial, said the trial has demonstrated “failures in the system” that she believes needs to be addressed.

“We know Karen Read was framed. And framed by the people that we trust, that have sworn an oath to protect to serve,” she said. “That is a problem in America.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP