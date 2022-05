Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer's FBI meeting

“I’m not sure I would have thought that the FBI was going to give a fair shake to anything they thought was anti-Trump or pro-Clinton,” Elias said.

The testimony on cross-examination was aimed at distancing Sussmann from the campaign and establishing that he had not lied to the FBI by saying that he was not acting on behalf of the campaign during the Sept. 19, 2016 meeting.

At that meeting, Sussmann presented James Baker, the FBI's then-general counsel, with research that he said showed potential contact between Alfa Bank and the Trump Organization. The FBI did look into it, but found nothing suspicious.

Defense lawyers have told jurors that Sussmann never lied, and that it was impossible for prosecutors to prove precisely what he said because only he and Baker attended the meeting and neither of them took notes.

Earlier Wednesday, prosecutors sought to link Sussmann's work to the campaign by noting that as a lawyer in private practice he repeatedly billed the campaign for meetings and legal work.

The case against Sussmann was brought by John Durham, the prosecutor appointed as special counsel during the Trump administration to investigate potential misconduct by government officials and others during the early days of the FBI's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and potential ties to the Trump campaign.

The case is the the first to reach trial. An earlier case against an FBI lawyer charged with altering an email ended in a plea deal in 2020, and another case against an analyst charged with lying to the FBI remains pending.

