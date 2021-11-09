Testimony: Ahmaud Arbery slaying defendant changed his story

Marcy testified that McMichael told him he had seen “two or three videos” that showed "this guy breaking into or being or wandering around into this house.”

McMichael noted: "It’s been in that state with no doors, with no windows for over a year now.”

Greg McMichael; his adult son, Travis McMichael; and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are charged with murder and other crimes in the death of Arbery. None of them were arrested in the slaying until more than two months later, when cellphone video of the shooting leaked online and sparked an outcry amid a national reckoning over racial injustice.

Prosecutors say the men had no legal reason to pursue Arbery with guns, as there's no evidence Arbery committed any crimes in the Satilla Shores subdivision outside the port city of Brunswick. Defense attorneys say the defendants had reason to suspect Arbery was a burglar.

Greg McMichael said the chase began when he saw Arbery “hauling ass” past his home on a Sunday afternoon. Saying he recognized Arbery from security camera videos shown to him by a neighbor who wasn't charged in the case, he ran inside and grabbed a .357 magnum handgun. Travis McMichael armed himself with a shotgun before they went after Arbery in a pickup truck.

Bryan joined the chase in his own truck and recorded the video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range.

Defense attorneys say Travis McMichael opened fire in self-defense. Brandeberry testified that Greg McMichael told him at the scene: "He attacked my son. He came at him. He tried to get the damn shotgun away.”

Marcy testified that Greg McMichael said he armed himself because he suspected Arbery may have stolen a handgun from his son's truck several weeks earlier, though he acknowledged he had no proof. The detective said he asked whether the videos of Arbery inside the home under construction showed him picking up or taking anything.

“You know, not that I recall,” Greg McMichael answered, according to the interview transcript that the detective read in court. "I don’t think the guy has actually stolen anything out of there, or if he did it was early in the process. But he keeps going back over and over again to this damn house.”

The jury Tuesday saw several photos police took after the shooting of Travis McMichael, who had Arbery's blood on his hands and arms as well as spattering his shirt, face and neck.

Bradeberry said Greg McMichael also had blood on his left hand, which he told police he had used to check Arbery for a weapon after the shooting when Arbery fell facedown in the street with one arm tucked beneath him.

Greg McMichael later told police he had shouted a warning to Arbery during the chase, when the running man ignored the demands of the men in the truck telling him to stop.

“I said, `Stop,' you know, `I’ll blow your f—-ing head off,' or something,” he told Marcy. "I was trying to convey to this guy we’re not playing, you know?”

