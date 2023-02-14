Tesla workers in NY launch campaign to organize a union

Tesla labor organizers wrote Tuesday that they are seeking a union as innovative as the electric car company.

“We believe that by having a union at Tesla, we will further the mission of sustainability and foster a progressive environment for us all,” the letter said.

It went on to say, in a story first reported by Bloomberg, that the union would further Tesla’s principles and objectives, including by helping to serve as the conscience of the organization.

If successful, it would be the first union at the electric vehicle maker.

The Tesla plant, which makes solar panels and other renewable energy technology, is not far away from a Starbucks location where workers voted to unionize last year.