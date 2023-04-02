Tesla sales rise 36% in first quarter, following price cuts

Sales of the aging Model X large SUV and Model S big sedan fell nearly 38% to 10,695.

When Tesla cut prices, some analysts wondered whether demand was slowing. Others suggested the company was taking advantage of its higher profit margins in a bid to pull market share from upstart companies and legacy automakers that are starting to sell more EVs. Some analysts predicted the start of a widespread price war that has yet to materialize.

The growth rate in Tesla’s sales, while impressive, was below the pace needed to reach the company’s pledge to increase deliveries about 50% per year into the foreseeable future.

Tesla produced more vehicles than it sold during the first quarter, making 440,808 as it ramped up production at new factories near Austin, Berlin and Shanghai.

During Tesla’s investor day event in early March, CEO Elon Musk conceded that affordability remains a drag on sales but said many people still want to buy a Tesla. “The limiting factor is their ability to pay for a Tesla,” he said.

The top-selling Model Y, for instance, starts at $54,990, while the Model 3's base price is $42,990. A Model S has a starting price of $89,990, while the X starts at $99,990.