Tesla recall: Heat pump won't defrost windshield fast enough

The latest in a series of recent recalls covers certain 2021 and 2022 Models 3, S, and X, and some 2020 through 2022 Model Y vehicles.

U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Wednesday that a software error can cause a valve in the vehicles' heat pumps to open unintentionally, trapping refrigerant inside the evaporator. That can reduce defrosting performance, cutting visibility and increasing the risk of a crash.