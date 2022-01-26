Tesla posts record profits as its deliveries soared in 2021

Tesla delivered a record 936,000 vehicles last year, nearly double the 2020 figure. Fourth-quarter vehicle sales hit 308,600, also a record.

The company said that CEO Elon Musk was awarded $245 million in the fourth quarter because he reached some operational milestones in his compensation package.

Tesla said it started building Model Y SUVs late last year at its new factory near Austin. After final certification, it plans to start delivering them to customers. The company said it’s testing equipment at its new factory in Germany, and is still trying to get a manufacturing permit from local authorities. It still lists the Cybertruck electric pickup as “in development.” It was supposed to go on sale last year.

The company said it was able to drive cost reductions in the final quarter of the year, as well as grow vehicle sales. But it faced rising raw-material, commodity and logistics costs as well as increased warranty and recall expenses.

It said that “Full Self-Driving” software, which is being tested by selected owners and as yet cannot drive itself, is one of its primary areas of focus. Tesla says the driving software should accelerate its overall profitability.

Tesla's shares initially tumbled in extended trading after the earnings were announced but pared those losses. The stock closed Wednesday up 2% to $937.41.