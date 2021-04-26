Tesla posts $438M 1Q profit on strong electric vehicle sales

Tesla said adjusted net income, excluding stock-based compensation, passed $1 billion for the first time in company history.

The company, which also makes solar panels and batteries, made only $16 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Tesla, which now has the sixth-largest market value of all companies in the S&P 500 at $708.56 billion, saw its shares fall about 2.2% in extended trading Monday. The company released numbers just after the markets closed.

The company’s cash position fell by $2.24 billion in the quarter to $17.14 billion, due mainly to $1.2 billion in bitcoin purchases and another $1.2 billion in debt and finance lease payments, offset by $293 million in free cash flow. Tesla said it has sufficient liquidity to fund its new products and factory growth.

CEO Elon Musk got $299 million during the quarter for hitting market value and operational milestones, the company said.

Tesla said that over a “multi-year horizon,” it expects vehicle deliveries to grow on average by 50% per year, with some years, like 2021 growing faster than others.

“The rate of growth will depend on our equipment capacity, operational efficiency and capacity and stability of the supply chain,” the company said in its quarterly letter to investors.

Factories in Berlin and Austin, Texas, are on track to start producing this year, and the company said production of its Semi will start in 2021. Also, first deliveries of the new Model S should start shortly.