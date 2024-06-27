Tesla ordered to stop releasing toxic emissions from San Francisco Bay Area plant

The plant is in the city of Fremont, in the East Bay, and the agency's independent hearing board pointed to the facility's paint shop operations as a specific problem. The board has ordered Tesla to hire an independent consultant and develop a proposed implementation plan for approval, which it then must execute to stop the toxic emissions.

“Tesla’s ongoing violations at their Fremont facility pose a risk to public health and air quality in the surrounding community,” Philip Fine, executive officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, said in a news release. “This order is crucial to ensure that Tesla takes prompt and effective action to stop harmful emissions and comply with all air quality regulations to protect the health of those living near the facility.”

Tesla's public relations department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

In February, a California judge ordered the company to pay $1.5 million as part of a settlement of a civil case alleging the company mishandled hazardous waste at its car service centers, energy centers and a factory.

The complaint filed in San Joaquin County alleged illegal disposal of hazardous waste and violation of laws involving the storage and management of the waste. Prosecutors said Tesla cooperated with the investigation and acted to improve compliance with laws that were brought to its attention by the prosecutors.