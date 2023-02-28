Tensions rise in Nigeria as opposition demands new vote

In order to win, the candidate who leads the popular vote must also win at least a quarter of the votes in two-thirds of the states and Abuja.

Parties have three weeks to appeal results, but an election can’t be invalidated unless it proves that the national electoral body largely didn’t follow the law and conducted actions which could change the final result.

The ruling party has asked the opposition to accept defeat and not cause trouble.

“We call on Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to emulate former President Goodluck Jonathan by conceding defeat. This election has already been won by our candidate, according to the results declared at the collation centres in the state,” said Dele Alake, a spokesman.

While Saturday’s election was largely peaceful, observers said there were at least 135 critical incidents, including widespread delays, eight reports of ballot-snatching that undermined the legitimacy of the country’s polls.

The opposition said the delay in uploading results from each of Nigeria’s 176,000 voting units to the electoral body’s portal, made room for irregularities.

Their request for the vote to be cancelled was not immediately addressed by the electoral body raising concern about growing tensions ahead of May when the new government is meant to be sworn in.

“If elections are cancelled and we have to start over again May 29 may no longer be sacrosanct which might lead to the declaration of a state of emergency and an interim national government,” said Hassan Idayat, head of the Center for Democracy and Development, Nigeria’s largest democracy-focused group.

Associated Press reporters Taiwo Ajayi in Abuja, Nigeria and Sam Mednick in Ouagadougou Burkina Faso contributed

