Tensions persist as Rwanda denies Congo rebel charges

But Kagame charged Monday that Congo is actively arming the FDLR, whose fighters are accused of killing dozens in a 2019 attack in the northern Rwandan town of Kinigi, a tourist area. “It’s on record and with facts. (Congo) is supporting FDLR, and unfortunately with the knowledge of MONUSCO," he said, referring to U.N. peacekeepers on the ground.

It wasn't immediately possible to get a comment from MONUSCO.

Kagame accused Congo of trying to involve Rwanda in “their internal issues,” and wondered how long his government will resist such provocation. He spoke of the rights of Congolese Kinyarwanda speakers living in eastern Congo, saying Congolese authorities have a obligation to address the grievances of the M23 rebels.

“They have recently been behaving like spoilt children. They cause trouble and then start crying foul," he said of Congolese authorities.

Regional leaders under the East African Community bloc are working toward deploying a peacekeeping force in eastern Congo's restive provinces.

It remains unclear when the force, which would be authorized to disarm insurgents, will be deployed.

Congo has said it opposes putting Rwandan troops in Congo as members of such a force. Kagame said Monday he was fine with that.

Armed militiamen gather near Rutshuru, 70 kms (45 miles) north of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo,Wednesday June 22, 2022. Earlier in the week, East Africa's leaders have responded to the threat of war between Rwanda and Congo by instructing a new regional force to deploy in eastern Congo and ordering an immediate cease-fire. A statement after the meeting in Kenya's capital does not give details on the date of deployment of the force or its composition. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

