Tens of thousands mourn Brazilian country music singer

Inside the gymnasium, fans were able to catch a glance of the singer, who was known for her feminist engagement, writing about empowering women and denouncing domestic violence. Some broke down in tears as they passed her open coffin.

The Latin Recording Academy issued a statement saluting “a promising young singer/songwriter,” calling her “the voice of a new generation of sertaneja,” Brazil's country music.

“Marília Mendonça will be sorely missed, but her legacy will live on through her music,” the statement said.

Details about the cause of the accident remained unknown. Photographs and videos Friday showed the plane lying just beneath a waterfall. Earlier in the day, Mendonça had posted a video showing her walking toward the plane, guitar case in hand. She was on her way to a concert.

Associated Press journalist Eraldo Peres reported this story in Goiania and AP writer Diane Jeantet reported from Rio de Janeiro.

Caption Fans cry after walking past the coffin that contain the remains of Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca, during a wake at the Ginasio Arena in Goiania, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. One of Brazil’s most popular singers and a Latin Grammy winner, Mendoca died Friday in an airplane crash on her way to a concert. She was 26. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres

