springfield-news-sun logo
X

Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany

Nation & World
Updated 15 minutes ago
German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison

LONDON (AP) — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday.

The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter.

Becker “has thus served his sentence and is not subject to any penal restrictions in Germany," his lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser, said in a statement. He did not give additional details about Becker's location in Germany.

The three-time Wimbledon champion ​​had been sentenced to 30 months in prison in April for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt.

He had been convicted by London’s Southwark Crown Court on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.

Becker rose to stardom in 1985 at the age of 17 when he became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon singles title.

The former world number one was declared bankrupt in June 2017.

In Other News
1
EXPLAINER: What can the Patriot missile do for Ukraine?
2
Judge to rule on Castillo's detention amid Peru protests
3
European Central Bank slows rate hikes but vows more ahead
4
Russian space capsule leak likely caused by micrometeorite
5
Russia warns 'consequences' if US missiles sent to Ukraine
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top