Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker done for season with knee injury

With the Vols trailing by 18 early in the fourth quarter Saturday, Hooker kept the ball on an option play and went down without being hit. He missed the rest of the game and now Tennessee will play out the season without him.

Tennessee is at Vanderbilt next Saturday. While unlikely to remain in the playoff race, the Vols could still land a New Year's Six bowl bid with another victory.

Hooker came to Tennessee in 2021 after three seasons at Virginia Tech and didn't win the starting job initially last season. He ended up throwing 31 touchdowns passes and helping the Vols to a 7-6 season under first-year coach Josh Heupel.

This season, Hooker and the Vols really took off. He finishes with 3,135 yards passing and another 430 yards and five touchdowns rushing.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25