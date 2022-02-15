Tennessee lawmakers pass ban on instant runoff voting

Sen. Brian Kelsey, the Republican bill sponsor from Germantown in Memphis' Shelby County, has criticized the voting method, claiming it's a “very confusing and complex process that ultimately, I think, leads to lack of confidence in the vote totals.” Two Memphis Democrats — Reps. Joe Towns and Barbara Cooper — co-sponsored the ban bill.

More than 50 jurisdictions are expected to use ranked-choice voting in some capacity in their next election, including Maine, Alaska, New York City and a growing number of other local elections across the country, according to the group FairVote, which supports instant runoff voting. It's also used in a handful of states to sort out presidential primaries — mostly on the Democratic side — and at some party nominating conventions, including in the 2021 governor's race in Virginia.

Chris Saxman, a former Republican Virginia state lawmaker, testified to Tennessee lawmakers that the Virginia GOP nominating convention showed ranked choice voting is “a very useful tool in the electoral toolbox.” Saxman is the executive director of Virginia FREE, which provides political information for that state's business community.

Memphis voters approved city election instant runoff voting in 2008, unless voting equipment made it not yet feasible for the next election, and rejected a 2018 referendum attempt to repeal the voting method.

In July 2017, Shelby County elections administrator Linda Phillips announced plans for instant runoff voting in 2019 municipal elections.

In September 2017, Goins told the county elections administrator that Tennessee law doesn’t allow ranked-choice voting.

Beth Henry-Robertson, Tennessee's assistant elections coordinator, told lawmakers this month that even if ranked choice were allowed, the state would need more specifics from Memphis officials on how to implement it.

Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro, a Nashville Democrat, wondered what sparked the push to outlaw a voting approach that hasn't been used in Tennessee yet.

“It's an innovation that might work, and it might not,” Yarbro said. “But I don't know why we would snuff that out in the crib.”