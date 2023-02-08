Tenn. House speaker mulls rejecting federal education money

Federal dollars make up a small slice of Tennessee's K-12 education funding, which had an almost $8.3 billion budget as of fiscal year 2023. Yet the federal money is seen as a key tool to supporting schools in low-income areas and special education.

Sexton says he has been mulling the proposal for a while, but this week, he publicly touted the idea in front of a packed room full of lawmakers, lobbyists and other leaders at the Tennessee Farm Bureau luncheon on Tuesday.

“We as a state can lead the nation once again in telling the federal government that they can keep their money and we'll just do things the Tennessee way,” Sexton said at the event. “And that should start, first and foremost, with the Department of Education.”

However, he later acknowledged to the AP that such an undertaking had never been accomplished before by a state.

A spokesperson for Lee did not immediately return a request for comment.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally said he was open to the proposal, saying that “federal mandates in the area of education can be overly burdensome.”

“McNally thinks a discussion about forgoing this money, a relatively small part of overall education funding, in order to maintain more control over how we educate our Tennessee students is a constructive conversation to have,” said spokesperson Adam Kleinheider.