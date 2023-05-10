X

Teen killed, 9 injured in knife attack in Polish orphanage

Nation & World
25 minutes ago
Authorities in Poland say a 16-year-old girl was killed and nine other people were injured in a knife attack in an orphanage in central Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and nine other people were injured in a knife attack in an orphanage in central Poland, authorities said Wednesday.

The attack in Tomislawice, near the town of Lodz, took place late Tuesday. A 19-year-old man suspected of the attack has been arrested, according to Aneta Sobieraj, spokeswoman for police in the Lodz region.

Four wounded children and a tutor were hospitalized but their injuries are not life-threatening. Four other victims did not need hospital treatment.

In a separate incident, a 61-year-old man remains hospitalized after a masked attacker stabbed him in the back in central Warsaw on Tuesday. Police are searching for the attacker.

In Other News
1
Staffing level is latest peril facing Ukraine nuclear plant
2
Ukrainian singer Jamala to perform new album for Eurovision
3
Hackers aim to find flaws in AI — with White House help
4
Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
5
Court annuls EU approval of German billions for Lufthansa
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top