Teen gets 10 years for house fire that killed 5 from Senegal

In juvenile court on Wednesday, Siebert was sentenced to serve three years in juvenile detention under the terms of the deal. In a separate hearing in adult court, where Beye, and other relatives and members of the Senegalese community spoke against the agreement, Siebert was sentenced to serve seven years in a state prison program for young inmates. If he violates the terms of that sentence, he would then be required to serve 26 years in prison, prosecutors said.

The cases against the other two teens, including the alleged ringleader, Kevin Bui, and Gavin Seymour, who were 16 at the time of the fire, are still pending in adult court where they are charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, arson and burglary.

Also killed in the fire were Hassan Diol's brother, Djibril, his wife, Adja Diol and their 22-month-old daughter Khadija. Their bodies were found on the first floor of the home near the front door. Their deaths prompted expressions of sympathy from Senegal’s president, Macky Sall.

Others speaking at the sentencing hearing talked about the huge hole left by the loss of Djibril Diol, an engineer who was working on a large rebuilding of Interstate 70 in the city, and dreamed about returning to Senegal to build roads there. He helped fellow immigrants and was a devout Muslim, waking early for morning prayers, they said.

Djibril Diol's brother, Abou Diol, said he lost the person he trusted to give him good advice and said their father has “lost his mind” since the fire.

Friend and community leader Ousman Ba said 10 years was not justice for such a crime and wondered what would have happened if five members of a white family were killed in such a way.

“But Black lives don't matter,” he said.

Siebert looked toward family members and friends as they addressed Egelhoff but did not seem to display any emotion. When given a chance to make a statement, he did express remorse.

“I am here to apologize for what I have done to you and your family,” said Siebert, who also spoke of how upset he had been when losing a single, valued family member, his grandmother, shortly before the fire after not being able to see her because of pandemic restrictions.

His defense attorney, Johnna Stuart, described Siebert as an “extreme follower” who was bullied over a speech delay, and fell in with Bui and Seymour amid the isolation of the pandemic.

Bui — who was identified as a suspect with the others after police got a search warrant asking Google for which accounts had searched the home's address within 15 days of the fire — allegedly told investigators he had been robbed the month before the fire while trying to buy a gun, and traced his iPhone to the home using an app. He admitted to setting the fire, only to find out the next day through news coverage that the victims were not the people who robbed him, according to police.

Lawyers for Bui and Seymour are challenging police's use of the Google keyword search results, calling it a “digital dragnet” that swept up searches of billions of people around the world.

Egelhoff denied an attempt last year to have the Google search evidence thrown out, but defense lawyers have now asked the Colorado Supreme Court to consider the issue. It is scheduled to hear arguments on it in May.