British teen accused in stabbing deaths of 3 girls accused of possessing a terror manual

Ricin is derived from the castor bean plant and is one of the world’s deadliest toxins. It has no known vaccine or antidote and kills cells by preventing them from making proteins.

Police stressed that the July attack has not been classed as a “terrorist incident,” which would require a motive to be known.

Rudakubana, who police said was born in Wales, already faced three counts of murder over the July deaths of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6, in the seaside town of Southport in northwest England.

He also has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder for the eight children and two adults who were injured.

The stabbings were used by far-right activists to stoke anger at immigrants and Muslims after misinformation spread on social media identifying him as an asylum seeker and misreporting his name.

Violence spread from Southport and led to rioting across England and Northern Ireland that lasted a week.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the terror charge is related to the jihadi training manual.