Teddy Buckets: New Mexico State upsets UConn 70-63 in NCAA

The 6-foot-6 junior drove hard to the basket and scooped it home while drawing a foul. He popped off the floor and ran over to the sideline to flex for the Aggies' fans before completing the three-point play for a 66-60 lead with 27 seconds left.

The Western Athletic Conference champions followed the tournament's first 5-12 upset onto the floor at KeyBank Center. After Richmond eliminated Big Ten champion Iowa, New Mexico State asserted itself in the first half against UConn from the Big East.

Huskies coach Dan Hurley called Allen “a bucket” the day before his team faced the well-traveled scorer.

The West Virginia (and Wichita State, Nebraska and junior college) transfer made a bunch of them against UConn after starting the game 0 for 6.

Allen made his next five to lead a closing 12-2 run that put the Aggies up 32-22 at halftime.

The Aggies upped the lead to as many as 14 early in the second half, but UConn slowly clawed back and tied it 52 with 5:08 remaining.

But the Huskies never led in the second half.

Allen finished 4 for 7 from 3 and 13 for 13 on free throws.

BIG PICTURE

New Mexico State: This is the sixth time in the in the last 12 NCAA Tournaments more than one No. 12 seed advanced out of the first round.

UConn: Adama Sanogo, the Huskies' second-leading scorer, never did get going inside. He finished with 10 points and eight rebounds on 4-of-9 shooting.

UP NEXT

New Mexico State will try to win two games in an NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1970.

Caption New Mexico State guard Teddy Allen (0) shoots against Connecticut forward Tyler Polley (12) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption New Mexico State guard Teddy Allen (0) shoots against Connecticut guard Andre Jackson (44) and forward Isaiah Whaley (5) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass the ball against New Mexico State forward Will McNair Jr. (13) and guard Mario McKinney Jr. (4) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption Connecticut forward Adama Sanogo, center, reacts with Tyrese Martin (4) and forward Tyler Polley (12) during the second half of the team's college basketball game against New Mexico State in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II

Caption New Mexico State guard Mario McKinney Jr. (4) shoots against Connecticut guard R.J. Cole (2) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II