Stocks waver on Wall Street; big tech firms weigh on indexes

Crytpo-related stocks remained unstable following the implosion last week of FTX, a major crypto trading exchange. Coinbase, another crypto exchange platform, was off 7.6%.

Investors are anticipating more data this week that could give them a better picture on whether the hottest inflation in decades is easing and how consumers are handling high prices.

On Tuesday, the government issues its October report on prices at the wholesale level, which analysts forecast to have retreated slightly to 8.3% year-over-year from September's 8.5%. That comes on the heels of last week's report on consumer prices showing that inflation eased more than economists anticipated in October.

Investors are hoping that more data showing inflation easing means the Federal Reserve can be less aggressive about raising interest rates to get it under control. Economists expect the Fed to raise its benchmark lending rate in December, but by only a half a percentage point following four hikes of 0.75 percentage points, three times the usual margin.

Wall Street will also receive an important update on consumer spending on Wednesday with the government's retail sales report for October.

Several big retailers are reporting their latest financial results this week. Home Depot and Walmart report earnings on Tuesday. Target reports its results on Wednesday and Macy's reports results on Thursday.

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.