Teams spend $1B on day MLB, union likely head to lockout

The Texas Rangers led the spending spree, finalizing deals with shortstop Corey Seager for $325 million over 10 years and infielder Marcus Semien for $175 million over seven years.

The Detroit Tigers locked up Javier Báez on a $140 million, six-year deal, ace Max Scherzer got $130 million over three years from the New York Mets, and right-hander Kevin Gausman landed with the Toronto Blue Jays for $110 million over five years. Twins center fielder Byron Buxton also finalized a $100 million, seven-year contract to remain with Minnesota.