Taylor Swift performs, Harry Styles wins 1st Grammy Award

“To everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much," said Styles, the first member of One Direction to win a Grammy.

Host Trevor Noah kicked off the show telling jokes about the coronavirus pandemic and the year that was 2020. He was live from downtown Los Angeles, with attendees wearing masks and sitting, socially distanced, at small round tables.

Megan Thee Stallion, who is set to perform, won the first televised award of the night: best new artist. Silent and shocked, she paused in front of the microphone as the audience cheered her on. She went on to thank her fellow nominees, God and her mother, who died in 2019.

“I know she’s here with me in spirit," she said.

Megan Thee Stallion won best rap performance for “Savage" during the pre-ceremony, sharing the win with Beyoncé and helping the pop star earn her 26th Grammy, edging close to Alison Krauss’ 27-win record.

Beyoncé, this year's leading contender with nine nominations, also won best music video for "Brown Skin Girl," sharing the award with daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is also having a historic night: At 9 years old, she's the second youngest to win a Grammy. Leah Peasall was 8 when The Peasall Sisters won album of the year at the 2002 show for their appearance on the T Bone Burnett-produced "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" soundtrack.

Beyoncé’s other nominations include song and record of the year, best R&B performance and best rap song.

While Beyoncé is set to have a historic night, history could repeat itself and she could be shut out of winning a top award — a common occurrence for R&B and rap artists throughout Grammy history. Of her 26 wins, only one has been for one of the big four Grammys, song of the year. She has lost album of the year three times and record of the year five times.

Jay-Z has never won a top award, and he and his wife join a list of mostly Black performers who have been restricted to wins in the rap and R&B categories, including Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Eminem, Drake, Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige and more.

This year The Weeknd was the one who was snubbed. Despite having the biggest hit of 2020 with "Blinding Lights" and a top-selling, multi-hit album, he didn't earn any nominations. He's won three Grammys so far — only in the R&B categories — but he's vowed to boycott the Grammys because he doesn't agree with how the Recording Academy selects its winners.

Still, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” could become the second hip-hop song to win record of the year.

Cardi B, BTS, Post Malone, Chris Martin, Lil Baby, John Mayer, Maren Morris and Doja Cat will also perform.

During the pre-show, Fiona Apple and Kaytranda were also double winners Sunday. John Prine and Chick Corea both earned two wins posthumously. Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay, James Taylor, H.E.R., Beck, Brandi Carlile, Burna Boy, Tiffany Haddish and Rachel Maddow also won Grammys.

Artists competing with Swift for album of the year include Coldplay, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Jhené Aiko, HAIM, Black Pumas and Jacob Collier, who picked up a win during the pre-ceremony.

___

Follow AP's complete coverage of the Grammys at www.apnews.com/GrammyAwards

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2016, file photo, singer Beyonce Knowles attends the Tidal X: 1015 benefit concert in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

FILE - Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. Blue Ivy's name was added to the nominee list for best music video for her mother's "Brown Skin Girl." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and Beyonce appears at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. Swift could become the first woman to win the show’s top prize, album of the year, three times. Her first surprise album of 2020, the folky, alternative adventure “folklore,” is competing for the top honor. While Beyonce has never won album of the year, she is the most nominated act. With 24 previous wins and nine nominations this year, she could surpass Alison Krauss’ 27 wins and become the most decorated woman in Grammys history. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Taylor Swift poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Taylor Swift poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

Carlotta Kohl, left, and Jack Antonoff pose in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

In this video grab provided by CBS and the Recording Academy, Bruno Mars performs "Leave The Door Open"at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (CBS/Recording Academy via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Miranda Lambert accepts the award for best country album for "Wildcard" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

In this video grab provided by CBS and the Recording Academy, DaBaby performs at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (CBS/Recording Academy via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Harry Styles poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss