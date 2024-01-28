Taylor Swift gets an early reason to celebrate at AFC title game as Travis Kelce makes a TD catch

Swift and others in a suite in the corner of the stadium could be seen cheering and jumping up and down after Kelce caught a 19-yard TD pass from Patrick Mahomes midway through the first quarter of the AFC championship game between their Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. It came in the end zone at the same end of the stadium as Swift, who was watching the game with Donna Kelce.

Kelce caught three passes for 36 yards on the 86-yard drive that extended the Chiefs streak of scoring a touchdown on their opening possession to eight consecutive playoff games. The four-time All-Pro tight end now has three TD catches this postseason after two last week in Kansas City's divisional round victory at Buffalo, with Swift among those in attendance.

Swift has been a regular at many of Kelce's games this season, bringing the league even more attention from fans of one of the biggest entertainment stars in the world at the moment.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

