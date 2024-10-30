Breaking: Springfield man accused of secretly recording 13-year-old girl in Riverside

Taylor Jenkins Reid's next novel, 'Atmosphere,' is a starry romance

The author of “Daisy Jones & The Six” is aiming high with her next book
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of “Daisy Jones & The Six” is aiming high with her next book. Taylor Jenkins Reid's “Atmosphere: A Love Story” is a romance set during the space shuttle program of the 1980s.

Ballantine, a Penguin Random House imprint, will publish “Atmosphere” on June 3.

“I have long wanted to tell a sweeping, romantic love story, and when the character of astronomer Joan Goodwin came to me, I knew I had found my way in," Reid said in a statement Wednesday.

According to Ballantine, “Atmosphere” will tell “a passionate and soaring story about the transformative power of love, this time among the stars.” Reid's previous books, which also include “Malibu Rising” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” have sold millions of copies worldwide. “Daisy Jones & The Six” was adapted into an Emmy-nominated miniseries starring Riley Keough.

In Other News
1
United Way and Paramount to air benefit for hurricane relief
2
Biden, Cyprus president discuss administration push to win cease-fires...
3
At least 95 people die in devastating flash floods in Spain
4
Election 2024 Latest: Trump and Harris lean into the campaign’s last...
5
Roaring Kitty has dissolved his holdings in Chewy, but meme stocks are...