Taurasi leads Mercury past Aces to advance to WNBA Finals

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates with teammates after they defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates with teammates after they defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Nation & World
By DANNY WEBSTER, Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Diana Taurasi scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 to advance to the WNBA Finals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter, and Brittney Griner had 28 points and nine rebounds as the Phoenix Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 Friday night to advance to the WNBA Finals.

Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum scored 22 points each for Las Vegas, and A'ja Wilson added 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Shay Peddy made two of three free throws with 4.8 seconds left to give the Mercury an 86-84 lead, and Griner added one from the line to close the scoring. Griner also had a block on Wilson with 0.7 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Taurasi made a 3-pointer with 1:12 left to give the Mercury an 84-81 lead, and Gray responded with a 3 just 6 seconds later to tie it for the Aces.

The Mercury will face the Chicago Sky in the finals. Game 1 is on Sunday.

The Aces went on a 14-2 run to begin the third quarter to take a 56-46 lead midway through the period.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) looks to shoot in front of Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) looks to shoot in front of Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots next to Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage, obscured, during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots next to Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage, obscured, during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy (5) drives to the basket between Las Vegas Aces guards Riquna Williams (2) and Kelsey Plum (10) during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy (5) drives to the basket between Las Vegas Aces guards Riquna Williams (2) and Kelsey Plum (10) during the first half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the basket against Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith during the second half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) drives to the basket against Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith during the second half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) shoots against Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) during the second half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage (8) shoots against Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner (21) during the second half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots between Phoenix Mercury guards Diana Taurasi (3) and Shey Peddy (5) during the second half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) shoots between Phoenix Mercury guards Diana Taurasi (3) and Shey Peddy (5) during the second half of Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)

