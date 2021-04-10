Tatum's career-high 53 help Celtics top T-Wolves 145-136

The Celtics opened the fourth quarter with a 15-3 run and took their first lead of the second half, 101-100, on a pair of free throws by Walker.

A corner 3-pointer by Tatum pushed the Celtics’ lead as high as 118-107.

Minnesota cut it to 122-119 on a 3 by Russell with 1:29 remaining. Then, following a shot clock violation by Boston, Russell drove in for an uncontested layup.

Tatum missed a deep 3, and Russell missed his own attempt from deep on the ensuing possession. It was rebounded by Walker, who got it ahead to Tatum for a dunk that made it 124-121.

Out of a timeout, Towns got trapped, but got it to Russell, who banked in a 27-footer to tie it again with 8.6 seconds showing on the clock.

Tatum had a decent look on Boston’s final possession of regulation, but missed a jumper off the back of the rim.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Dropped to 0-4 in OT games. ... Held a 26-12 edge in bench scoring in the first half. ... Had 11 assists on 15 made field goals in the first quarter. ... Jaylen Nowell (bruised right shin) and Malik Beasley (left hamstring) were both out.

Celtics: Improved to 1-2 in overtime games this season. ... Evan Fournier (health and safety protocol) missed his third consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Bulls on Sunday.

Celtics: Open three-game road trip at Denver on Sunday.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) dunks against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards goes up to shoot against the defense of Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) steals a pass intended for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin (6) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

Boston Celtics center Tristan Thompson (13) comes in to tie up the ball with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Okogie (20) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola