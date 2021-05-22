Tatis hits 50th career homer, Padres rout Mariners 16-1

Tatis finished with four RBIs. He also made a spectacular play in the fifth when he avoided a collision with Jorge Mateo in shallow center to catch Jarred Kelenic’s popup and then doubled Eric Campbell off first to end the inning. Tatis laughed as he ran off the field.

Seattle lost its fourth straight game and had a setback off the field. The Mariners placed four relievers on the COVID-19 injured list before the game after reporting a positive test within the team.

The Mariners did not identify who tested positive. Placed on the IL were right-handers Robert Dugger, Will Vest and Drew Steckenrider and left-hander Anthony Misiewicz.

Paddack had his longest outing of the year, holding the Mariners to one run and three hits while striking out six and walking two. He allowed Mitch Haniger's double and Kyle Seager's RBI single with one out in the first and then didn't allow another runner to reach scoring position the rest of his outing.

Cronenworth hit a two-run double in the fifth and a three-run homer in the seventh, his fifth.

Trent Grisham hit his fourth leadoff homer and fifth overall for the Padres, who scored four runs in each of the first two innings off Flexen (4-2). Eric Hosmer added a two-run single and Tommy Pham an RBI basehit in the first.

Pham had an RBI triple with two outs in the second to chase Flexen. The right-hander allowed eight runs and 10 hits in 1 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: As planned, RHP Keynan Middleton (strained right biceps) was activated from the 10-day IL. ... In corresponding moves for the four players placed on the COVID-19 IL, LHP Aaron Fletcher and RHPs Wyatt Mills and Yohan Ramírez were recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and the contract of INF Eric Campbell was selected from Triple-A Tacoma.

Padres: 3B Manny Machado got the night off because he's been dealing with nicks and bruises, manager Jayce Tingler said.

UP NEXT

LHP Justus Sheffield (3-3, 4.62) of the Mariners is scheduled to start Saturday night against rookie LHP Ryan Weathers (2-1, 1.37).

___

