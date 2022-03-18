Tara VanDerveer uses NCAA platform to pledge help to Ukraine

“The fun thing about Tara, everyone talks about basketball and everything else, but she referred to her bubble. We're all in a basketball bubble but the rest of the world keeps going,” Heidi said. “The great thing about her is that she definitely has the bigger picture in mind and understands that from traveling the world just how fortunate we are. And when you can help somebody, you do. It's great. It's awesome.”

Tara VanDerveer’s 1996 Olympic champion U.S. national team played in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv leading up to the Atlanta Games, and faced the Ukrainian national team several times.

“I would call them our cousins because we saw them in so many tournaments and played against them,” VanDerveer recalled. “So maybe I have an affinity for the country, and watching what’s happening has been really, really very hard. When our team was leaving Ukraine, women at 3:30 in the morning were begging outside of our bus. And our team emptied their suitcases, emptied their wallets, just were very generous.”

Said Fortner: “That was a phenomenal trip over there, and it was an eye-opening trip in a lot of ways.”

VanDerveer has asked associate director of communications Wilder Treadway to track her total each day.

“I hope people can make a lot of 3s and that I can be very generous,” VanDerveer said, “and I hope other people will get on board with this challenge and I'd like people to match the challenge.”

Caption Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer shouts from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship against Utah Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)