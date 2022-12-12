'Tár,' 'Everything Everywhere' tie for LA critics' top award

The critics group opted to split its best film award between the two acclaimed films. "Tár," which was also chosen as best film by the New York Film Critics Circle, cleaned up in other categories as well. Field won for both directing and screenplay, and Cate Blanchett, who stars as an internationally renowned conductor, won best lead performance. The critics, who don't separate award by gender, also gave best lead performance to Bill Nighy for the "Ikiru" remake "Living."

"Everything Everywhere All at Once," the madcap metaverse movie from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also picked up an award for Ke Huy Quan, for supporting performer. The former child star added to his rapidly increasingly awards haul for his lauded comeback performance. The other supporting performer winner was Dolly de Leon from Ruben Östlund's class satire "Triangle of Sadness."