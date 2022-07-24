Tapia, Blue Jays take advantage of Boston blunders for sweep

Tim Mayza (4-0) earned the win as the most effective reliever after inducing a double play in the seventh. Toronto starter Ross Stripling allowed two runs in four innings before reliever Trevor Richards gave up two more, when Jarren Duran tripled and scored in the fifth, then Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a solo homer in the sixth to make it 8-4.

But the biggest cheer of the day was when a clip from Ortiz's acceptance speech was played on the scoreboard.

The Red Sox could have used him. Instead, the lineup was missing ailing All-Stars J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers and top offseason acquisition Trevor Story, with the bottom five in the batting order all hitting worse than .220.

Bello allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks, striking out two in four innings; he has yet to make it into the fifth in any of his three major league starts. But this time he was hurt by some bad luck and some bad defense.

Toronto loaded the bases in the first inning on two softly hit balls — one that bounced off third base — and a walk, then Cavan Biggio connected for a two-run single off third baseman Jeter Downs that was also booted by Cordero. Tapia made it 5-0 on a bases-loaded triple to the right-center gap.

The Blue Jays added three more in the fifth, which began when Hirokazu Sawamura walked leadoff batter Teoscar Hernández when the Red Sox reliever put his fingers to his mouth with a 2-1 count after being warned, resulting in two automatic balls.

Hernandez came around to score on Tapia's single, and another run scored when Downs threw the ball into the back of a baserunner heading home; Downs also muffed a routine grounder. The final run scored when pitcher Sawamura covered first on a dribbler to the right side of the infield but overran the bag.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Martinez was available to pinch hit despite back spasms and could return to the lineup on Monday night. ... Story took swings as he recovers from a bruised right hand. INF/OF Kiké Hernández reported progress as he works his way back from a right hip flexor strain.

UP NEXT:

Blue Jays: Off on Monday, host Cardinals on Tuesday, with RHP Jose Berrios (7-4) facing St. Louis RHP Andre Pallante (3-4).

Red Sox: Open four-game series against Guardians, with RHP Nick Pivetta (8-7) to face Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac (2-7).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio, left, tags out Boston Red Sox's Yolmer Sanchez, right, who was attempting to steal second base in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio, left, tags out Boston Red Sox's Yolmer Sanchez, right, who was attempting to steal second base in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura throws to first for a pick-off attempt in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne Combined Shape Caption Boston Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura throws to first for a pick-off attempt in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays' Ross Stripling follows through on a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays' Ross Stripling follows through on a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne