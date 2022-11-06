springfield-news-sun logo
X

Tanzania: Plane crashes into Lake Victoria; 19 dead

Nation & World
Updated 51 minutes ago
A plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria as it approached an airport in Tanzania, killing 19 people on board, the country's prime minister said. A senior policeman said it was raining when the aircraft plunged into the water.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa raised the death toll up from the three dead announced previously. Local authorities said earlier Sunday that 26 of the 43 people on the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam were rescued and taken to a hospital. It was not clear if the new death toll included people who died at the hospital.

Photos showed the plane, which was headed to Bukoba Airport, mostly submerged in the lake. Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company.

“We have managed to save quite a number of people,” Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told journalists.

“When the aircraft was about 100 meters (328 feet) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water,” he said.

Mwampaghale said the rescue efforts were continuing.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats
2
West Virginia's opioid crisis transcends partisan politics
3
Miami coach Katie Meier suspended for 1st 3 games of season
4
As midterms near, clergy preach politics and civics lessons
5
Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top