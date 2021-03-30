Tanzania: 45 people died stampede to see ex-president's body

Magufuli was revered by many in Tanzania for his pugnacious style of leadership and his campaign against corruption, although opposition leaders criticized him for his skepticism of the COVID-19 pandemic and repressive policies. Magufuli was also criticized by some African and international health experts for discouraging the use of face masks, vaccinations, and other measures to combat the spread of the disease.

In efforts to view Magufuli's body at Uhuru stadium in Dar es Salaam, some people climbed a wall which collapsed, causing a stampede in which people were killed, the city's police chief Lazaro Mambosasa said Monday night.