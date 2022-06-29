Tan's doubles partner angered by Wimbledon withdrawal

The 24-year-old Tan is ranked 611th in doubles and has never played in that event at Wimbledon. Korpatsch, a 27-year-old German who is ranked 298th in doubles, lost in the first round of the singles tournament but has never played a doubles match at any Grand Slam tournament.

Tan was two points from losing to Williams, a seven-time Wimbledon champion who hadn't played a singles match since injuring herself in the first round a year ago at the All England Club.

The match lasted 3 hours, 11 minutes.

“If you’re broken after a 3 (hour) match the day before, you can’t play professional (tennis). That’s my opinion,” Korpatsch wrote.

Tan and Korpatsch were scheduled to play 15th-seeded Nadiia Kichenok and Raluca Olaru on Wednesday in the first round of the doubles tournament. They were replaced in the draw by Valentini Grammatikopoulou and Peangtarn Plipuech.

___

More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams of the US greets France's Harmony Tan at the net after losing to her in a first round women’s singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Credit: John Walton Credit: John Walton Combined Shape Caption Serena Williams of the US greets France's Harmony Tan at the net after losing to her in a first round women’s singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Credit: John Walton Credit: John Walton

Combined Shape Caption France's Harmony Tan celebrates after beating Serena Williams of the US in a first round women’s singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Credit: John Walton Credit: John Walton Combined Shape Caption France's Harmony Tan celebrates after beating Serena Williams of the US in a first round women’s singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP) Credit: John Walton Credit: John Walton

Combined Shape Caption France's Harmony Tan celebrates after beating Serena Williams of the US in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Combined Shape Caption France's Harmony Tan celebrates after beating Serena Williams of the US in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined Shape Caption Germany's Tamara Korpatsch celebrates winning a point Britain's Heather Watson during their women's singles tennis match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Combined Shape Caption Germany's Tamara Korpatsch celebrates winning a point Britain's Heather Watson during their women's singles tennis match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali