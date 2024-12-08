Tamar Bates scores 29 points to help Missouri beat No. 1 Kansas 76-67

Missouri's Tamar Bates (2) celebrates a basket in front of Kansas's Zeke Mayo (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By DAVID SOLOMON – Associated Press
1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tamar Bates had 29 points and five steals to help Missouri beat Hunter Dickinson and No. 1 Kansas 76-67 on Sunday.

Mark Mitchell scored 17 points in Missouri’s first win over Kansas since a 74-71 victory on Feb. 4, 2012. Anthony Robinson II had 11 points and five steals for the Tigers (8-1), and Josh Gray grabbed a team-leading 10 rebounds.

Dickinson had 19 points and 14 rebounds, but he also committed seven turnovers. The Jayhawks (7-2) have lost two straight on the road after falling 76-63 against Creighton on Wednesday night.

Missouri opened a 57-33 lead with 14:15 remaining on a jump shot from Tony Perkins. But the Jayhawks outscored the Tigers 30-8 over the next 11:55.

Bates scored 18 to help Missouri to a 39-25 lead at the break. The Tigers then opened the second half with a 16-6 run.

Takeaways

Kansas: Missouri's size and defensive pressure were too much for the Jayhawks, who are 5-5 at Mizzou Arena since it opened in 2004.

Missouri: Improved to 4-5 against Kansas when the Jayhawks are ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll.

Key moment

Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to lift Missouri to a 68-63 lead with 2:03 remaining. Gray then hit a pair of free throws and Bates converted a layup to make it 72-63 with 1:16 to play.

Key stat

Kansas committed 22 turnovers, including 14 in the first half.

Up next

Kansas: Hosts North Carolina State on Saturday.

Missouri: Hosts Long Island on Saturday.

Missouri's Tamar Bates, right, and Kansas's Dajuan Harris Jr., left, battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Credit: AP

Missouri's T.O. Barrett (5) is surrounded by fans that rushed the court after the team defeated Kansas in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Credit: AP

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates argues a call with the referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Credit: AP

Kansas's Hunter Dickinson (1) catches a pass in front of Missouri's Josh Gray (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Credit: AP

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson, right, dunks over Missouri's Josh Gray (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Credit: AP

Kansas's Flory Bidunga, center, has a rebound knocked away by Missouri's Aidan Shaw (23) while teammates Mark Mitchell (25), Tony Perkins (12) and Anthony Robinson II (0) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Credit: AP

Missouri's Anthony Robinson II, left, steals the ball from Kansas's KJ Adams Jr. (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Credit: AP

Missouri's Josh Gray (33) pulls down a rebound in front of teammate Mark Mitchell (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Credit: AP

