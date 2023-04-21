Talor Gooch leads after 1st round of LIV Golf in Australia

Sergio Garcia shot 68 and British Open champion Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka had 69s. Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson had 70s and Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson shot 71. Bryson DeChambeau had a 73.

LIV Golf and local organizers said there was a sellout crowd of 35,000 for the first day. Local media reported that there were long lines of fans waiting to enter the course when the golfers teed off shortly after midday in Adelaide.

“The energy was really high out there,” said Smith, who is Australian. “It’s nice to have a lot of people that are riding with you but it’s also pretty stressful — you want to hit a good shot all the time, it’s not as free-flowing as what it typically is.”

Johnson’s team, Aces GC, led the team leaderboard entering the fourth tournament of the year. Charles Howell III, who won the season-opening event in Mexico and shot 69 on Friday, leads the overall individual standings ahead of Koepka, who won the last LIV tournament in Orlando.

The individual winner at The Grange will collect $4 million of the total $20 million purse.

The 14-event season continues next weekend at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

