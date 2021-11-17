Taliban urges U.S. Congress to release Afghanistan's assets

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a statement posted online that the frozen assets are harming the public, from the health sector to education and other services. His comments after the Taliban's takeover of the country in August, come a day after the World Food Program warned that millions of people in Afghanistan are facing poverty.

“American sanctions have not only played havoc with trade and business, but also with humanitarian assistance,” he said in an open letter to U.S. lawmakers.