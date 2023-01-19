Taliban say 78 dead due to wintry weather in Afghanistan

Forecasts say temperatures will plummet as low as -35 C (-31 F) across parts of Afghanistan this weekend. Humanitarian groups are providing winterization support to families, including heating, cash for fuel and warm clothes, but distributions have been severely impacted by the de facto authorities ban on female NGO aid workers, OCHA added.

During an emergency meeting, Mullah Mohammad Abbas Akhund, the Taliban minister for natural disaster management, called for more aid. He said the numbers are not precise because the government has little access to remote areas.

In a separate statement Thursday, the Taliban ordered relevant authorities and government officials to help affected families.

“We are deeply saddened by that our countrymen have lost their lives in some provinces due to the severe cold weather,” said the statement.

In November, in an interview with the AP, a top official from the Red Cross, Martin Schuepp, said more Afghans will struggle for survival as living conditions deteriorate in the year ahead. Half of Afghanistan’s population, or 24 million people, are in need of humanitarian aid, according to the group.