Taliban: Explosion strikes mosque in Afghanistan's south

Nation & World
By Associated Press
6 minutes ago
A Taliban spokesman says an explosion struck a mosque in southern Afghanistan during the weekly Friday prayer service typically attended by large crowds of worshippers

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion struck a mosque in southern Afghanistan during the weekly Friday prayer service typically attended by large crowds of worshippers, a Taliban spokesman said.

Bilal Karimi said the explosion targeted a mosque in the southern province of Kandahar, one week after a similar attack struck north of the country. He did not provide more details and said an investigation was ongoing.

