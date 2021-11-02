springfield-news-sun logo
X

Taliban: Blast targets civilians outside Kabul hospital

Nation & World
28 minutes ago
The Taliban say an explosion in Afghanistan's capital has targeted civilians in front of a military hospital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion rocked Afghanistan's capital Tuesday apparently targeting civilians in front of a military hospital, a Taliban spokesman said.

Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press that the explosion in Kabul targeted civilians outside Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital.

He said that still there is no information on casualties and he did not confirm a second explosion on the site.

Sounds of two explosions could be heard in the 10th district of Kabul. Area residents said they also heard the sound of gunfire.

In Other News
1
GOP push to politicize school board races gets election test
2
Global shares mixed as investors await central bank moves
3
BP profits surge as oil and gas prices bounce back
4
At COP26, over 100 countries pledge to end deforestation
5
Census analysis finds undercount but not as bad as predicted
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top