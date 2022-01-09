Taliban arrest popular Afghan professor critical of govt

It also reinforced fears that the Taliban are imposing the same harsh and repressive rule as heir last stint in power before they were ousted by a U.S.-led coalition for harboring al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

TOLO TV, Afghanistan's largest station on which Faizuallah Jalal was a frequent commentator, tweeted that Jalal was arrested “reportedly for making allegations against government departments, a security source said."

There was no official response from the government to queries about Jalal's arrest.

Jalal is the husband of one of the country's first female presidential candidates, Masooda Jalal, who ran against former President Hamid Karzai in 2004.