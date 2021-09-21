springfield-news-sun logo
X

Taliban appoint deputy ministers in all-male government

Taliban fighters sit on the back of a pickup truck as they stop on a hillside in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Caption
Taliban fighters sit on the back of a pickup truck as they stop on a hillside in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

Credit: Felipe Dana

Nation & World
By KATHY GANNON, Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
The Taliban have announced a list of deputy ministers, failing to name any women, despite an international outcry when they presented their all-male Cabinet ministers earlier this month

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban announced a list of deputy ministers on Tuesday, failing to name any women, despite an international outcry when they presented their all-male Cabinet ministers earlier this month.

The list was presented by government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid at a new conference in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The list of deputy ministers signals that the Taliban have not been swayed by the international criticism and that they’re doubling down on their current hard-line path despite initial promises of inclusivity and upholding women's rights.

The international community has warned that it will judge the Taliban by their actions, and that recognition of a Taliban-led government would be linked to the treatment of women and minorities. In their previous rule of Afghanistan in the late 1990s, the Taliban had barred girls and women from schools, work and public life.

The Taliban have framed their current Cabinet as an interim government, suggesting that change was still possible, but they have not said if there would ever be elections.

In response to questions, Mujahid defended the expanded Cabinet lineup, saying it included members of ethnic minorities, such as Hazaras, and that women might be added later.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The Taliban on Tuesday announced a caretaker Cabinet stacked with veterans of their harsh rule in the late 1990s and subsequent 20-year battle against the U.S.-led coalition and its Afghan government allies. The line-up announced at the press conference is not likely to win the international support the Taliban so desperately need to avoid an economic meltdown. (AP Photo/Muhammad Farooq)
Caption
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The Taliban on Tuesday announced a caretaker Cabinet stacked with veterans of their harsh rule in the late 1990s and subsequent 20-year battle against the U.S.-led coalition and its Afghan government allies. The line-up announced at the press conference is not likely to win the international support the Taliban so desperately need to avoid an economic meltdown. (AP Photo/Muhammad Farooq)

Credit: Muhammad Farooq

Credit: Muhammad Farooq

In Other News
1
Asian shares mostly extend losses on China property worries
2
EXPLAINER: Chinese builder’s debt struggle rattles investors
3
Bronze bust unveiled at Burt Reynolds' Hollywood gravesite
4
As Merkel bids farewell, German women wish for more equality
5
Hatchlings of endangered crocodile species found in Cambodia
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top