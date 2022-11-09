Taiwan's Tsai thanks British minister for support

Britain and China are due to take part in next week’s meeting of the Group of 20 major economies in Indonesia. Taiwan and China will attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting this month in Bangkok, Thailand, where Taiwan will be represented by a business leader instead of Tsai.

Other foreign officials including Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the U.S. House of Representatives have visited Taiwan to show support for its elected government in the face of threats by Beijing to seize the island by force.

On Monday, China's foreign ministry demanded Britain stop official contacts with Taiwan, which the mainland says has no right to conduct foreign relations. China has imposed visa bans and other sanctions on foreign officials and governments that extend contacts to Taiwan.

Britain wants closer cooperation with Taiwan in semiconductors, wind energy and education, Hands told the island's Central New Agency. Taiwan manufactures most of the world's high-end processor chips, while Britain is home to ARM, a leading chip designer.

“Our relationship reaches beyond trade and investment as two groups of islands with strong democracies and institutions,” Hands said. “We have much in common and face many challenges as like-minded partners.”