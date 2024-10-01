Taiwan shuts schools and offices ahead a direct hit from powerful typhoon

Typhoon Krathon is expected to hit the major port city of Kaohsiung in the island’s southwest on Wednesday morning then move across the center of Taiwan and northeast toward the East China Sea, according to the Central Weather Administration. It is expected to be felt in the capital Taipei on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Kaohsiung, a city of 2.7 million people, many stores and restaurants were closed. Up to 80 centimeters (31 inches) of rain was forecast in its mountainous areas.

The typhoon was moving toward the island with maximum sustained winds of 198 kph (123 mph) and gusts of 245 kph (152 mph), according to the weather administration.

Typhoon Krathon on Monday displaced nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines, where it blew away roofs of rural houses, toppled trees and caused widespread flooding.

Wind damaged an airport terminal and two parked light planes in Basco, the capital of the northernmost province of Batanes. An airstrip and a hangar were also flooded in Lingayen town in Pangasinan province, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

There were no immediate reports of casualties by the government’s disaster-response agency, but local officials said a resident was electrocuted Monday by a downed power line while riding a motorcycle in the coastal town of Santa Ana in Cagayan province.

