Taiwan president pledges to strengthen island's defense capability with new technologies

Taiwan and China split in 1949 following a civil war that ended with the ruling Communist Party in control of the mainland. The island has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it must unite with the mainland.

Beijing also has intensified its battle to win away Taiwan's diplomatic allies since independence-leaning Tsai took office in 2016. In March, Honduras established formal relations with China, becoming the latest in a string of countries to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrived in Shanghai on Friday on her first visit since the establishment of ties. She said her country would strengthen cooperation with the financial hub and actively participate in the China International Import Expo to be held there in November, according to a report by state media Xinhua on Saturday.

Credit: AP

