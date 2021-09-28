Taiwan lawmakers brawl as opposition assails COVID-19 policy

More than 800 people died in Taiwan's largest coronavirus outbreak in May and June this year. The source of the outbreak hasn't been confirmed but many people suspect the virus spread from pilots returning home from overseas who only had to do three-day quarantines.

Last year, members of the Nationalist Party brought pig guts into the chamber and threw them around in a melee to protest Taiwan's removal of a ban on American pork products.

On YouTube, where videos of the fight were shared, some commenters praised the Kuomintang for “becoming stronger.”

This story has been corrected to show Su is the head of the Cabinet, not head of the legislature. The spelling of Kuomintang has also been corrected.

Caption In this image taken from video by Taiwan's EBC, Premier Su Tseng-chang, in purple mask, tries to make a policy speech amid a scuffle between opposition Nationalist party and ruling Democratic Progressive Party lawmakersduring a parliament session in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Taiwan's legislature on Tuesday descended into a rowdy brawl on Tuesday, after opposition lawmakers interrupted an important policy address and rushed the podium. (EBC via AP ) Credit: Anonymous Credit: Anonymous