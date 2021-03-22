Taiwan gives health workers island's 1st AstraZeneca doses

Taiwan has signed contracts securing 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 5.05 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 4.76 million doses of vaccines through COVAX.

Currently, Taiwan has recorded 1,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of those from visitors coming from abroad. It has been one of the most successful places in the world in the battle against the pandemic, owing to strict public health and border control measures.

The island is planning to administer its full initial supply to 117,000 individuals to ensure the broadest protection. The first dose provides an efficacy rate of 71% and the second dose — meant to be given eight weeks later — boosts its effectiveness to 81%, authorities have said previously.

Taiwan has yet to announce a vaccination campaign for the public.

Countries around the world are scrambling for vaccines, which have been distributed unevenly with rich countries buying up a majority of the doses. China has stepped in to offer hundreds of millions of doses of its own vaccines across the developing world, but Taiwan has refrained from buying them.

Taiwanese law bans import of Chinese vaccines made for human use. The island's health minister had said in February there were no considerations to amending the law and no experts have made a special recommendation for Chinese vaccines.

In this photo released by Executive Yuan, Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang thumbs up after receiving a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, March 22, 2021. Health care workers received the first shots in Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccination drive Monday, beginning a campaign that won't use supplies from China amid uneven distribution of the vaccines globally. (Executive Yuan via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by Executive Yuan, Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang looks at a bottle of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine before being vaccinated at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, March 22, 2021. Health care workers received the first shots in Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccination drive Monday, beginning a campaign that won't use supplies from China amid uneven distribution of the vaccines globally. (Executive Yuan via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by Executive Yuan, a medical worker shows a bottle of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, March 22, 2021. Health care workers received the first shots in Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccination drive Monday, beginning a campaign that won't use supplies from China amid uneven distribution of the vaccines globally. (Executive Yuan via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by Central Epidemic Command Center, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung, right, listens before receiving a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, March 22, 2021. Health care workers received the first shots in Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccination drive Monday, beginning a campaign that won't use supplies from China amid uneven distribution of the vaccines globally. (Central Epidemic Command Center via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by Central Epidemic Command Center, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, March 22, 2021. Health care workers received the first shots in Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccination drive Monday, beginning a campaign that won't use supplies from China amid uneven distribution of the vaccines globally. (Central Epidemic Command Center via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by Executive Yuan, a medical worker prepares doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, March 22, 2021. Health care workers received the first shots in Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccination drive Monday, beginning a campaign that won't use supplies from China amid uneven distribution of the vaccines globally. (Executive Yuan via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited