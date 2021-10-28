Taiwan defense minister says island must defend itself

“The country must rely on itself, and if any friends or other groups can help us, then it's like I said before, we're happy to have it, but we can not completely depend on it," the minister, Chiu Kuo-cheng, told reporters after being questioned in the legislature as part of a session on national defense.

Tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level in decades, with China sending record-breaking numbers of fighter jets toward international airspace close to the island, stepping up a campaign of military harassment. Taiwan's defense ministry has said that China would have “comprehensive” capabilities to invade the island by 2025.